Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,465 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. Sandisk makes up 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,858.27 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market cap of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,709.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $990.08.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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