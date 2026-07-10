Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SENEA shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Seneca Foods to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Seneca Foods from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seneca Foods has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SENEA

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $174.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.61 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.07.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit‐based products. The company's core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit‐based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private‐label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA - Free Report).

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