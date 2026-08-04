Rathbones Group PLC Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,052 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1%

CSCO opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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