Rathbones Group PLC Has $33.67 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,243 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

GE opened at $361.40 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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