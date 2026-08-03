Rathbones Group PLC Sells 269,650 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 269,650 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $111,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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