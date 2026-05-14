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Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,014 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
lululemon athletica logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Rayburn West Financial Services disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in lululemon, buying 17,014 shares valued at about $3.54 million. The position represents roughly 2.2% of its portfolio.
  • Several other institutional investors also recently added to or opened positions in LULU, and institutional ownership remains high at 85.20%.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious on the stock, with multiple firms cutting price targets; the current consensus rating is “Hold” with a target price of $203.80, even as the shares trade near their 12-month low.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of lululemon athletica.

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,014 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. lululemon athletica accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.33. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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