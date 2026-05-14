Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Invests $3.23 Million in BlackRock $BLK

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,017 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after buying an additional 1,582,159 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $285,748,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after buying an additional 221,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $645,354,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,094.24 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,007.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,055.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,671,714. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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