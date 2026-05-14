Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,069 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Target makes up 1.8% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,195,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,377,031,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Target by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $170,278,000 after acquiring an additional 533,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $311,911,000 after acquiring an additional 461,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,408,505 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 425,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wolfe Research raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $125.00 price objective on Target in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Trending Headlines about Target

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Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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