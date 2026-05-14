Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Deere & Company by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $581.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $582.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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