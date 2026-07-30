RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $188.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $220.59.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here