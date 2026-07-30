RBF Capital LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,017,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,667.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $278,378,000 after buying an additional 324,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,184,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,018 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $186,967,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,058.05 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,062.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $923.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.47 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,245.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded URI from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive analyst sentiment following the company’s strong quarterly results. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive analyst sentiment following the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.41 billion, up 11.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $12.76 exceeded the $11.53 analyst consensus. Strong rental activity, improved fleet productivity and specialty-equipment demand helped drive the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the case for continued growth. United Rentals Growth Outlook After a Record-Setting Q2

United Rentals reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.41 billion, up 11.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $12.76 exceeded the $11.53 analyst consensus. Strong rental activity, improved fleet productivity and specialty-equipment demand helped drive the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also listed United Rentals among its top momentum and Strong Buy stocks. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with 15 Buy ratings and one Sell rating, although the stock’s strong year-to-date advance has increased expectations. Zacks Strong Buy Momentum List

Zacks also listed United Rentals among its top momentum and Strong Buy stocks. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with 15 Buy ratings and one Sell rating, although the stock’s strong year-to-date advance has increased expectations. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, or $7.88 annualized, representing a modest 0.7% yield. The payment reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major short-term catalyst.

United Rentals declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, or $7.88 annualized, representing a modest 0.7% yield. The payment reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President William Grace sold 1,500 shares for approximately $1.7 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While one insider sale does not establish a trend, it may contribute to profit-taking concerns after the rally. SEC Insider Sale Filing

Executive Vice President William Grace sold 1,500 shares for approximately $1.7 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While one insider sale does not establish a trend, it may contribute to profit-taking concerns after the rally. Negative Sentiment: URI trades at a relatively elevated valuation, making the shares sensitive to any slowdown in construction, industrial spending or rental demand. Investors may be locking in gains while assessing whether the raised outlook can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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