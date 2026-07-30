RBF Capital LLC Invests $802,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,009,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.5%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $314.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $305.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.50. The company has a market cap of $256.03 billion, a PE ratio of 257.50, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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