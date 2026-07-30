RBF Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Flex were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Flex by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,494,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200,553 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Rithm Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $7.93 billion versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Flex fiscal Q1 results

Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , above the roughly $0.90-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached versus expectations near $7.53 billion. Revenue increased 20.6% year over year, and adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $33.7 billion-$35.2 billion , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Flex earnings beat and guidance

Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to , above the $33.3 billion consensus, and set second-quarter revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion versus expectations of $7.8 billion. Q2 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.07 also exceeds the $0.98 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Flex SpinCo leadership announcement

Growth accelerated in Cloud and Power Infrastructure, supporting the planned separation of that business into an independently traded company, SpinCo, expected in the first calendar quarter of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Flex Q1 2027 earnings call transcript

Flex announced leadership teams for both the remaining Flex business and SpinCo, providing additional detail on preparations for the planned separation but no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline, on volume well above average, indicates that the strong results and outlook may already have been priced in. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits because the full-year EPS guidance range of $4.42-$4.74 only modestly exceeds or surrounds current consensus expectations.

Flex Stock Down 9.1%

FLEX opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $1,055,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,713,954.60. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total transaction of $5,689,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 584,278 shares in the company, valued at $84,825,480.04. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 769,195 shares of company stock worth $110,116,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.70.

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Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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