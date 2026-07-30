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RBF Capital LLC Sells 139,612 Shares of The Chemours Company $CC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Chemours logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 139,612 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Chemours worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 195,393 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,386,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 735,668 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,920,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $211,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.41. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $28.67.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.Chemours's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Chemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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