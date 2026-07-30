RBF Capital LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,926,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 159,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 92,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.5%

ALLY stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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