RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. $V

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,605 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of RDA Financial Network's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RDA Financial Network's holdings in Visa were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 29,706.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $416.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $412.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $365.77 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $373.97. The firm has a market cap of $656.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.92.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 22.79%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $20,902,561.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,125,140.14. This trade represents a 53.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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