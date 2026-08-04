RDA Financial Network Invests $2.37 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $340.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The firm's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Lam Research was added to Zacks’ list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. What a $10,000 Investment in Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Lam Research's Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham

Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor Outlook Bodes Well for This ETF

Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial cut its Lam Research price target to $350, while a separate report cited trading weakness following an analyst downgrade. The actions could weigh on sentiment, particularly given LRCX’s elevated valuation despite its strong growth. B. Riley Cuts Lam Research Price Target

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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