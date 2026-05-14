Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,672,000 after buying an additional 946,815 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,139,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $130,035,000 after buying an additional 658,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $692,002,000 after buying an additional 654,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income lifted its 2026 forecast after a strong first quarter and continued capital expansion, which signals management sees healthier earnings and growth ahead. Realty Income lifts 2026 forecast after strong Q1 and capital expansion

Realty Income lifted its 2026 forecast after a strong first quarter and continued capital expansion, which signals management sees healthier earnings and growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Realty Income and reiterated a bullish outlook, suggesting analysts see more upside after the recent earnings report.

Scotiabank raised its price target on Realty Income and reiterated a bullish outlook, suggesting analysts see more upside after the recent earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded the stock to strong-buy, and another note on Seeking Alpha also highlighted attractive risk/reward after Q1 earnings, adding to the positive post-earnings sentiment. Realty Income raised to Buy on attractive risk-reward after Q1 earnings

Freedom Capital upgraded the stock to strong-buy, and another note on Seeking Alpha also highlighted attractive risk/reward after Q1 earnings, adding to the positive post-earnings sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts overall still rate Realty Income around Hold, indicating the market sees the stock as fairly valued rather than a clear bargain or a clear overvalued name. Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Analysts overall still rate Realty Income around Hold, indicating the market sees the stock as fairly valued rather than a clear bargain or a clear overvalued name. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 operating results were solid, with net income and adjusted funds from operations improving, but this appears to be largely priced in after the earnings release. Realty Income (O) Announces Operating Results for 3 Months ended March 31, 2026

The company’s Q1 operating results were solid, with net income and adjusted funds from operations improving, but this appears to be largely priced in after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target from $68 to $66 and maintained a neutral rating, which likely limited enthusiasm and may be pressuring the shares.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 265.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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