Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 144,648 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Realty Income by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,792,000 after buying an additional 1,554,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after buying an additional 823,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced another monthly dividend, extending its streak to 673 consecutive payouts and reinforcing its reputation as a dependable income stock. The new dividend supports a roughly 5.1% annualized yield, which should appeal to dividend-focused investors.

Realty Income announced another monthly dividend, extending its streak to 673 consecutive payouts and reinforcing its reputation as a dependable income stock. The new dividend supports a roughly 5.1% annualized yield, which should appeal to dividend-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: An analyst reportedly raised the price target on Realty Income and reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings power and portfolio quality.

An analyst reportedly raised the price target on Realty Income and reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings power and portfolio quality. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the company’s evolving portfolio argues that Realty Income’s valuation may not yet reflect its improving asset mix and long-term growth potential.

Coverage highlighting the company’s evolving portfolio argues that Realty Income’s valuation may not yet reflect its improving asset mix and long-term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Realty Income is drawing additional investor attention, while broader articles about high-dividend real estate ETFs and monthly-income portfolios may be helping keep the REIT sector in focus rather than driving a company-specific move.

Realty Income is drawing additional investor attention, while broader articles about high-dividend real estate ETFs and monthly-income portfolios may be helping keep the REIT sector in focus rather than driving a company-specific move. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by a recent pullback versus the broader market, with traders showing some caution after the shares slipped in the latest session.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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