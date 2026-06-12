Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 95,313 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability.

Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. O Raises the Payout: Can the Monthly Dividend Still Win Investors?

The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Is Realty Income’s Higher Dividend And AFFO Outlook Altering The Investment Case For O?

Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts.

Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Realty Income Vs. EastGroup: A Case Study In Overcoming Cost Of Capital

One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Negative Sentiment: Higher interest rates remain a headwind for REIT valuations and may limit upside even as the dividend outlook improves.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

O stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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