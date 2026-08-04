Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,563 Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,563 shares of the corporate payments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corpay Price Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $385.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.03. Corpay, Inc has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $395.49.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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