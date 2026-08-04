Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after buying an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:GM opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. General Motors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,477.72. The trade was a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,247,053 shares of company stock worth $106,763,425 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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