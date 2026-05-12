Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $712.77 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $750.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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