Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

REGN stock opened at $723.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $748.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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