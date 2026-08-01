Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,743 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 133,083 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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