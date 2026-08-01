Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,854 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. This trade represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2%

RGA stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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