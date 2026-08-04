Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 344,064 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 848.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,625 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 344,064 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Varonis Systems worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 10,694.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 344.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.05.

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Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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