Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 358,600 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aramark worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,894,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,789,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,195,901 shares of the company's stock worth $670,702,000 after buying an additional 128,199 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,357,046 shares of the company's stock worth $344,901,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock worth $290,962,000 after acquiring an additional 868,900 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on Aramark in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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