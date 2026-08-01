Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 570,468 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) by 2,744.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,257 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Perimeter Solutions worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PRM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perimeter Solutions

Key Stories Impacting Perimeter Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Perimeter Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Perimeter Solutions Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Perimeter Solutions Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a $181.6 million net loss and a $1.11 loss per diluted share, contrasting with its positive adjusted results. The sizable GAAP loss may have amplified investor concerns about earnings quality and the company’s path to consistent profitability. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 17.7%

NYSE PRM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.The firm had revenue of $213.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 117,511 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $3,665,168.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,874,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,469,241.85. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 53,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,790,812.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,812.65. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock worth $217,464,393. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perimeter Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perimeter Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Perimeter Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here