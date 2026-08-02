Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,410 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Kemper worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kemper by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 11,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.75.

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Kemper Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $62.46.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.89%.Kemper's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kemper's payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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