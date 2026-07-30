Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,957 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.00.

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Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:ARW opened at $204.87 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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