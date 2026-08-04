Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,170,799 Shares of Webull Corporation $BULL

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) by 321.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,199 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,799 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Webull worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth $1,747,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BULL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Webull from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Price Performance

Shares of BULL stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Webull Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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