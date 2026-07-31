Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,960 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $4,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Jones Lang LaSalle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved sharply. Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. JLL Q2 revenue rises 11% to $6.9 billion

Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. JLL targets 2026 adjusted EPS

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases added support. JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization.

JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved but remains measured. Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Barclays Raises JLL Price Target

Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider activity are potential concerns. GuruFocus characterized JLL as overvalued after the rally, while reported insider transactions showed sales and no purchases in the past six months. These factors could limit further upside, particularly with the stock near its 52-week high. JLL valuation and GF Score

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $363.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $259.83 and a 1 year high of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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