Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 246,700 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 218.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,525 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Amprius Technologies worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,161 shares of the company's stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 155.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,569 shares of the company's stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 361,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Clear Str assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Key Headlines Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 125.9% year over year to approximately $34.0 million , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $29.3 million-$29.9 million. Gross profit also improved significantly to $9.3 million, suggesting stronger product economics as silicon-anode battery adoption expands. Amprius Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Second-quarter revenue rose 125.9% year over year to approximately , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $29.3 million-$29.9 million. Gross profit also improved significantly to $9.3 million, suggesting stronger product economics as silicon-anode battery adoption expands. Positive Sentiment: Amprius ended the quarter with $74.5 million in cash and equivalents , while total liabilities declined to $23.5 million. The balance-sheet improvement provides additional flexibility to fund production expansion and customer programs, although operating cash flow remained negative at $2.9 million. Amprius Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Amprius ended the quarter with , while total liabilities declined to $23.5 million. The balance-sheet improvement provides additional flexibility to fund production expansion and customer programs, although operating cash flow remained negative at $2.9 million. Positive Sentiment: The revenue beat and sharp year-over-year growth reinforce the investment case built around customer wins and increasing SiCore battery adoption. Analysts cited in the coverage have a median price target of $20.50, well above the recent trading level, though targets are not guarantees. Amprius Technologies Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The revenue beat and sharp year-over-year growth reinforce the investment case built around customer wins and increasing SiCore battery adoption. Analysts cited in the coverage have a median price target of $20.50, well above the recent trading level, though targets are not guarantees. Neutral Sentiment: Amprius still reported a substantial net loss attributable to common shareholders—approximately $5.1 million, including a $1.9 million non-cash item—and an operating loss of about $4.3 million. Per-share results varied by reporting measure, ranging from a $0.03 loss in Zacks’ coverage to a $0.04 loss in third-party data, while the company remains unprofitable.

Amprius still reported a substantial net loss attributable to common shareholders—approximately $5.1 million, including a $1.9 million non-cash item—and an operating loss of about $4.3 million. Per-share results varied by reporting measure, ranging from a $0.03 loss in Zacks’ coverage to a $0.04 loss in third-party data, while the company remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was negative and capital spending totaled $1.8 million, underscoring the company’s ongoing need to convert rapid revenue growth into sustainable profitability and cash generation.

Operating cash flow was negative and capital spending totaled $1.8 million, underscoring the company’s ongoing need to convert rapid revenue growth into sustainable profitability and cash generation. Negative Sentiment: Quiver reported 22 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months. Such selling may weigh on sentiment, although it does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s operating outlook.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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