Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 46,200 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ - Free Report) by 471.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Esquire Financial worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,412 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Robert Mitzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,398.40. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.82.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Esquire Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Esquire Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esquire Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ - Free Report).

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