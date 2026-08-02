Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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