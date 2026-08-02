Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Polaris worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Polaris by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 43.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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