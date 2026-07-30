Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Calix, Inc $CALX

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,418 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Calix worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $2,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,569,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,804,605.60. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised Calix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Calix, Inc has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

See Also

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