Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,122 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FWONA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.50. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FWONA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here