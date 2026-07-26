Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $106.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,294,780 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,546,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Nokia worth $106,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nokia by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 663,654 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 611,721 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 30.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 73,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 35.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Nokia Trading Down 6.7%

NOK stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

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Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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