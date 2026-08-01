Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,532 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Brink's worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Brink's by 37.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brink's by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brink's during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Brink's by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 14,161 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink's by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink's Price Performance

BCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

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