Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 115,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.42% of Gladstone Commercial worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.50 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $605.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. Gladstone Commercial's payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Weiss Ratings raised Gladstone Commercial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Huntington started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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