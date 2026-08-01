Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Astera Labs worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $148,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,419,000 after purchasing an additional 858,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $311.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $359.97 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at $569,098,483.24. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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