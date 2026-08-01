Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,467 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.61% of EverQuote worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $111,355.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,801,107. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 180,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,174.06. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,447 over the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Stock Up 0.7%

EVER opened at $25.22 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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