Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after buying an additional 1,234,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. 2026 Core AFFO Guidance

MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Q2 Core FFO and Revenue Report

Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Q2 FFO and Same-Store NOI Report

Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The combination of declining FFO, lower same-store NOI guidance and cautious analyst commentary is keeping pressure on MAA, despite management’s expectation that leasing conditions will improve. MAA Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $149.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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