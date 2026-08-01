Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 890,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of RealReal worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RealReal by 58.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,049,042 shares of the company's stock worth $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,939 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in RealReal by 22.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $111,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 189,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,588.25. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 17,353 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $160,515.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 605,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,599,894.50. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,830 shares of company stock worth $1,543,178. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

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RealReal Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.09 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.66.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. RealReal's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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