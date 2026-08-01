Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.12 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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