Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,029 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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