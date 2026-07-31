Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.47 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,713 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,338,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 194,436 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,346,284 shares of the company's stock worth $83,275,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 408,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ HST opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $25.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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