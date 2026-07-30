Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.67 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 275,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $353.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $399.13 and its 200 day moving average is $362.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Analog Devices Stock Dips While Market Gains

The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Negative Sentiment: Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Analog Devices Evaluates New Cybersecurity Issue and Impact

Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: After a 141.5% five-year total return, valuation concerns are becoming more important. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, investors may be less willing to tolerate new execution or cybersecurity risks. Is Analog Devices Trading At A Premium After Its 141% Run?

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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